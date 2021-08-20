INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (ATIP) Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who acquired ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) securities from April 1, 2021 through July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



ATI is an outpatient physical therapy company. It owns and operates nearly 900 physical therapy clinics across 25 states.

On June 17, 2021, ATI completed its business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC II”), a special purpose acquisition company (“Business Combination”).

On July 26, 2021, before the market opened, ATI reported its financial results for second quarter 2021, the period in which the Business Combination was completed. Among other things, ATI reported that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter, combined with the intensifying competition for clinicians in the labor market, prevented us from being able to meet the demand we have and increased our labor costs.” Though ATI was implementing certain remedial actions, the Company reduced its fiscal 2021 forecast due to the foregoing factors. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.62 per share, or approximately 43.4%, from $8.34 per share to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.