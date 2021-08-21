WORLD WAR II and KOREAN WAR VETERANS ON HAND TO CELEBRATE NEW BOOK OF THEIR STORIES IN English, French, Chinese and Braille, MADE POSSIBLE BY VETERANS AFFAIRS CANADA

MEDIA ADVISORY: TODAY

CANADA

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2021

Event: TODAY: Announcement of Veterans Affairs Grant to Publish Translations of Book of Veterans’ Stories
  
 &
  
 Highway of Heroes Dedication Announcement in Memory of Capt Cletus Cheng, M.S.M., C.D.
  
Date:Saturday, August 21
  
Time:Official Announcements - 3:30 p.m.
  
Location:83 Maverick Crescent, Vaughan
  
Focus:‘Fight for Freedom and Peace’, a book by Hon. Lt-Col Nancy M. Siew and Photographer Feng Lin, to tell the war experiences of Canadian World War II and Korean War veterans in four languages.
  

Special Guests:
Canadian veterans of WWII, the Korean War and modern day deployments; Federal, Provincial and Municipal representatives.

