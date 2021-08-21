WORLD WAR II and KOREAN WAR VETERANS ON HAND TO CELEBRATE NEW BOOK OF THEIR STORIES IN English, French, Chinese and Braille, MADE POSSIBLE BY VETERANS AFFAIRS CANADA

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Event:
|TODAY: Announcement of Veterans Affairs Grant to Publish Translations of Book of Veterans’ Stories
|&
|Highway of Heroes Dedication Announcement in Memory of Capt Cletus Cheng, M.S.M., C.D.
|Date:
|Saturday, August 21
|Time:
|Official Announcements - 3:30 p.m.
|Location:
|83 Maverick Crescent, Vaughan
|Focus:
|‘Fight for Freedom and Peace’, a book by Hon. Lt-Col Nancy M. Siew and Photographer Feng Lin, to tell the war experiences of Canadian World War II and Korean War veterans in four languages.
Special Guests:
Canadian veterans of WWII, the Korean War and modern day deployments; Federal, Provincial and Municipal representatives.
