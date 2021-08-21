GAMEFI Protocol Wolves of Wall Street – Presented by CEO Tristan Ader at Jane King NASDAQ Show

LONDON, UK, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ground-breaking GameFi NFT cryptocurrency protocol ‘Wolves of Wall Street $WOWS’ CEO Tristan Ader will be interviewed by veteran NASDAQ reporter Jane King. Her esteemed syndicated NASDAQ show, ‘INNOVATORS WITH JANE KING’ will explore the ‘Wolves of Wall Street’ $WOWS business. The interview will take place on 1st September 2021 hosted direct from the NASDAQ studios in Times Square NYC and will be aired on US channel KRON TV to the wider San Francisco Bay area with a viewership of 2.5 million. It will also be made available on YouTube globally post-interview.



Wolves of Wall Street $WOWS are a GameFi business focusing on utilising Semi Fungible Tokens (SFTs) as character based NFT investment portfolios in a gamified experience of NYC Trader Wolves versus Business Bois. Users can purchase their character and play for-profit with character inventory to progress their Cryptofolio to higher levels of profit performance. As a portfolio for NFT investment, their character integrates with well-established DeFi protocols such as Yearn and earns their players up to 200% APR.

Wolves of Wall Street $WOWS CEO & Co-Founder Tristan Ader says, “we are happy to be part of the ‘INNOVATORS WITH JANE KING’ show and share the progressive ideas as a first-mover that we’re bringing to the NFT DeFi space.”

- Tristan Ader CEO WOWS

GameFi is the new kid on the block in crypto and is a much-needed extension of DeFi (Decentralised Finance). It brings together the worlds of NFTs, gamification and DeFi to provide an aspirational and fun experience that invariably leads to a much greater investor retention and huge utility to the current NFT space.

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The Wolves of Wall Street $WOWS protocol launched in March 2021. $WOWS is an Ethereum token with a market cap of $1.5 million, a token release of 60000 and a current circulating token amount of 9820. They are the first movers by utilising Crypto Folios (SFTs) to hold any #NFT to earn consistent high yield, lend and trade.

‘INNOVATORS WITH JANE KING’ airs on KRON TV in San Francisco at 6:30am PST every Sunday. It has a viewership of over 2.5 million in the West Coast US region and is famed for its technological prowess. The show will also stream on the station's new streaming service and on their YouTube channel post-show.

