FEELLIFE Nebulization Research Institute Opens the New Chapter in Inhalation Vaccine Mission

Shenzhen, Guangdong, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, COVID-19 epidemic over the globe is not only a challenge to human beings but also a new thought and exploration about the epidemic for us. How to more effectively have the spread of the epidemic faded is an urgent problem for all of us. Recently, the clinical research data of the inhalable aerosol vaccine Adenovirus vector recombinant for COVID-19 developed jointly by Vaccine company CanSino Bio and the professional team in direction of Academician Chen Wei, of the Chinese Academy of Engineering（CAE）, were published in the Lancet, which is also the result of the first clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine published in the world.

According to the clinical research data of the inhalable aerosol vaccine Adenovirus vector recombinant for COVID-19(Ad5-nCoV) developed jointly by Vaccine company CanSino Bio and the professional team in direction of Academician Chen Wei, of the Chinese Academy of Engineering(CAE), the results of the interim analysis of the Phase III clinical trial conducted in Pakistan showed that the protective efficacy of a single injection against covid-patients with the critical condition after a single injection was 100%, and the overall protective efficacy was 74.8%. There were no serious vaccine-related adverse reactions. The Phase II clinical trial was launched on April 12, 2021. The data of the two phase clinical trials were published in the internationally renowned medical journal the Lancet. It says that the vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and has no serious adverse reactions, which shows the future changes in COVID-19 vaccination methods, and it is also the advancement of mankind in the history of epidemic prevention. According to relevant research results, based on the completion of the previous COVID-19 vaccine injection, in addition, when people receive the inhalable vaccine, they can effectively resist the mutant strain of COVID. While the epidemic is still severe, it throws a ray of light into all human beings.





FEELLIFE Nebulization Research Institute Opens the New Chapter in Inhalation Vaccine Mission

The Ad5-nCoV of the national scientific research and R&D team adopts nebulized vaccination. The vaccine is nebulized into tiny particles with a nebulizer, which enters the respiratory mucosa through breathing and inhalation, and quickly establishes immune protection. In addition to the scientific results of vaccine, there is also a nebulizer that plays a major decisive role.

FEELLIFE Nebulizer is one of the nebulizers for nebulizing vaccines, and it uses high-tech technology to help the development of the vaccination. FEELLIFE is an international medical enterprise integrating R&D and production of portable micro-grid nebulizers. It was selected as a national high-tech enterprise in 2016 with hundreds of core technologies and patents. It aims to provide human beings with the third way of dosing delivery.

FEELLIFE Nebulization Research Institute actively responds to the national epidemic prevention measures and actions with China speed, and leads the scientific research team to develop suitable nebulized vaccines to create the future of smart technology, create the era of nebulization technology core. Keeping pace with the times, we have developed AirRight medical-grade nebulizers, combined with the prevention requirements under the epidemic, to be strict, rigorous, and careful to ensure that every nebulized vaccine can be effectively and safely vaccinated through the FEELLIFE nebulizers. In the future, nebulized vaccines will be successfully vaccinated among Chinese even all human beings. achieve rapid, efficient and safe vaccination, reduce the consumables of vaccine consumables, improve vaccination efficiency, and quickly establish triple protection: Mucosal immunity, cellular immunity, and humoral immunity. The epidemic is still severe at the moment, tough mission need a long way to follow.

Fighting against COVID-19, human will win. We FEELLIFE are devoting all to prepare, to battle, for bright future and freedom with all of you.

In the future, the FEELLIFE nebulizer may become one of the designated nebulizers for nebulized inhalation vaccines. The special nebulizer for nebulized vaccines, FEELLIFE nebulizer Air Right not only compensates for the inability of many nebulizers to achieve controllable volume in medical applications adjustable functions, changing the traditional way of dosing, solving many injection problems, but also pioneering to provide a powerful and effective solution for the research and development of aerosol vaccines. FEELLIFE nebulization Research Institute is actively involved in the nebulization, providing safe, effective and reliable nebulization medical services for humans, and comprehensively assisting the development of nebulization vaccines.

The epidemic is ruthless, and there is love in the world. What FEELLIFE has to do is to do a good job in the front line of the company and the country, join hands in national epidemic prevention and control, and help the development of aerosolized inhaled vaccines through the development of nebulizers.

In the future, with inhalable vaccines going, COVID-19 will be faded soon, which will be a milestone in human beings.





Company：Feellife Health Inc

Contact Person: WoLong

Email: VP5@feellife.com

Website: www.feellife.com.cn

Telephone: 13902976294

Location：202, 2nd Floor, Deweisen Building, No.016, Gaoxin South 7th Road, High-tech Zone, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China



Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.









Attachment