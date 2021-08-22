Dike.finance - a Transparent, Private, and Secured-Credit Decentralized Trading Platform

London, UK, Aug. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For investors, centralized trading platforms are no longer a preferable option. As a result of rising vulnerabilities caused by hackers, the credibility of these platforms is diminishing. In this circumstance, the idea of a decentralized trading platform that adapts transparency, security, and safety for consumers appears to be more crucial than ever.







The owner of DIKE stated: "We intend to provide investors with a transparent, secure, and trustworthy environment. Instead of a central server, users at DIKE.finance will transact using blockchain technology and smart contracts. Therefore, concerns regarding lack of transparency and security will be alleviated."

On that basis, DIKE was established with the objective of providing investors with these outstanding 3 features:

1. DIKE’s Security and Privacy





Users are not required for personal information while trading with DIKE since the platform has removed the need for a third party. Personal data breaches, fund losses, and thefts are all avoided.

2. Secured credit with DIKE





The cryptocurrency used for the transaction will be integrated with the user's MetaMask wallet, hence, entrusting money is unnecessary. DIKE does not hold nor interfere with users' wallets.

3. Transparency of DIKE





With the smart contract usage model, the data on DIKE reflects the actual trading volume, there is no chance of counterfeiting and price manipulation.

Also, users would be rewarded if there were any price anomalies detected.

THE MODEL OF DIKE

Even for beginner investors, DIKE.finance gives a very basic model for predicting market volatility. Users can collect winnings at any time. For operations, system maintenance, events, and other expenses, the issuer will deduct 2% to 3% of the reward value. Approximately 3% of the award value will be retained to divide dividends to DIKE token holders.

DIKE TOKEN

DIKE is working on issuing tokens using Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network with a maximum supply of 128 million tokens. The token distribution is allocated in the following manner:

Users who hold DIKE tokens will have certain benefits:

​​- Users’ fees will be decreased when trading with DIKE.finance .

- Dividends are distributed twice each year (on June 30 and December 31). This is something that has never been done before, which is remarkable.

DIKE tokens holders can swap directly to BUSD on DIKE.finance .

To summarize, DIKE.finance is a decentralized trading platform that was released in August 2021 applying a blockchain platform to implement a smart contract usage model. It is a breakthrough trading solution that is transparent, secure, and private, as well as a prospective platform that will elevate your trading experience.

For further information, please visit or contact:

DIKE FINANCE SOLUTION LTD

50 Brown St, Manchester, UK

www.dike.finance

info@dike.finance

Twitter

Telegram channel

Source Link