Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full control

Personal Care business strengthened by assuming full operational ownership of Beraca’s broad portfolio of natural ingredients, supporting growing customer demand for sustainable and ethically sourced materials

Clariant to build on Beraca’s outstanding expertise in natural and organic certified ingredients sustainably drawn from Brazil’s biodiversity

Clariant to continue Beraca's contributions to Brazilian social and economic development of local communities





Muttenz/São Paulo, August 23, 2021 – Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemicals company, has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care Specialties company Beraca from the founding Sabará family. Clariant has held a 30% stake in the company since 2015. The purchase price will not be disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2021.

Beraca is one of the key manufacturers of natural ingredients for the personal care sector offering inter alia fats, oils and botanicals, which are all collected and extracted in an environmentally sustainable production process. Located in the Amazon region, Beraca promotes the development of communities, making them part of the Personal Care business on a global scale while simultaneously being strongly committed to sustainability and fair trade processes. In more than 30 years since its foundation, Beraca has received several awards and recognition from customers and institutions as a leading company in ethical sourcing aspects for Personal Care ingredients. Since 2015, Beraca has invested significant resources in expanding research and innovation and has steadily increased production capacity. With around 90 employees, the family-run company generated sales of USD 15 million in 2020.

“With its focus on sustainable products and processes, Beraca fits perfectly into Clariant's portfolio,” emphasizes Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant. “We gain valuable access to natural materials based on the biodiversity of the Brazilian rainforest. This opens up great opportunities for high-quality growth for our Care Chemicals business.”

“There is an increasing demand for ethically produced products on the world market, which we can meet even better with this acquisition,” says Christian Vang, Head of Business Unit Industrial & Consumer Specialties. He welcomes the Beraca team: “The excellent and highly creative team has written an extraordinary success story over the past five years, which we now want to continue and further develop under the Clariant umbrella.”

The acquisition of the remaining 70% in Beraca is a relevant building block in the strategy of further strengthening individual core business areas through targeted acquisitions. Beraca’s business will be integrated into the Care Chemicals Business Area.

www.clariant.com



Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

