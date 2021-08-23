“PROUD TO PIPETTE” CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES THE UNSUNG HEROES OF THE PANDEMIC

Singapore , Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Medical technologists are vital to Singapore’s COVID-19 testing capabilities in the country’s bid to open up safely, but their efforts often go unnoticed by the public

Since May 2021, medical technologists have processed nearly 70,000 COVID-19 tests a week, with more than 16 million tests completed throughout the pandemic

Their stories will be shared on social media as part of the ‘Proud to Pipette’ campaign, celebrating their role supporting Singapore during the pandemic

The “Proud to Pipette” campaign celebrates the medical technologists in Singapore who work tirelessly in laboratories, hospitals and testing centers to process COVID-19 tests, supporting the country’s trace and track efforts.

Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH), a home-grown global medical technology leader, headquartered in Singapore, is spearheading the campaign.

The initiative aims to spotlight medical technologists, whose line of work often requires them to work round the clock, while risking their personal safety, as they handle active viral samples during the pandemic. They have been as essential as frontline healthcare workers in protecting Singapore, yet their efforts often go unnoticed.

Through their work, healthcare workers and contract tracing staff can rigorously track and trace infected persons to effectively manage any outbreaks.

At least 1,000 reusable masks with the campaign hashtag “ProudtoPipette” will be distributed, along with a QR code to redeem KOI bubble tea vouchers.

AMTH will identify these critical professionals through existing customer networks and social media.

To further honor their efforts, AMTH will spearhead a social media platform for medical technologists to share their untold stories of personal sacrifice during the pandemic. Follow their journey here .

Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech, said “Medical technologists involved in testing are the unsung heroes of the pandemic. Like healthcare workers, they have toiled long hours with the constant risk of being exposed to the virus. This campaign seeks to honor their tremendous efforts to keep our country safe, with a unique reusable facemask that proudly identifies what they do, together with a popular drink enjoyed by many, in the testing laboratories.”

About Advanced MedTech Holdings

Advanced MedTech Holdings is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Malaysia and Japan, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech Holdings makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech Holdings, please visit https://www.advanced-medtech.com/ .

Advanced MedTech Media Contacts:





Thomas Harding / Khushboo Tanna / Maryanne Lee

Spurwing Communications

+65 6751 2021

advanced@spurwingcomms.com















