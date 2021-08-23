The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,071,219
|290.66
|602,010,670
|16 August 2021
|13,136
|325.97
|4,281,973
|17 August 2021
|14,500
|307.57
|4,459,758
|18 August 2021
|52,800
|288.96
|15,256,972
|19 August 2021
|63,800
|281.23
|17,942,755
|20 August 2021
|70,130
|279.44
|19,597,015
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,285,585
|290.32
|663,549,143
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,285,585 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.15% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
