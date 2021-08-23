Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Net Asset Values
23 August 2021
Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2021 and 31 July 2021 were 60.6p per share and 61.0p per share respectively.
The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 July 2021 are summarised as follows:
|18 largest investments (by value)
|Valuation
£’000
|% of net
assets by
value
|1
|Tracsis plc*
|7,475
|6.9%
|2
|Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited
|5,648
|5.2%
|3
|Doneloans Limited
|4,595
|4.2%
|4
|Anpario plc*
|4,206
|3.9%
|5
|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc**
|3,710
|3.4%
|6
|Baron House Developments LLP
|3,234
|3.0%
|7
|Carbice Corporation
|2,816
|2.6%
|8
|StorageOS Inc
|2,773
|2.5%
|9
|E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited
|2,760
|2.5%
|10
|Harrogate Street LLP
|2,113
|1.9%
|11
|Pilgrim Trading Limited
|2,079
|1.9%
|12
|Hummingbird Technologies Limited
|2,035
|1.9%
|13
|Imagen Limited
|2,019
|1.9%
|14
|Cornelis Networks Inc
|1,951
|1.8%
|15
|Trinny London Limited
|1,935
|1.8%
|16
|Virtual Class Limited
|1,928
|1.8%
|17
|Cadbury House Holdings Limited
|1,801
|1.6%
|18
|Impact Healthcare REIT plc**
|1,729
|1.6%
|54,807
|50.4%
|Other investments (78 companies)
|38,478
|35.3%
|Total investments
|93,285
|85.7%
|Cash at bank and in hand
|14,548
|13.4%
|Other net current assets
|1,021
|0.9%
|Net Assets
|108,854
|100.0%
|* Quoted on AIM
|** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange
|All other investments unquoted.