Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update

Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Net Asset Values

23 August 2021

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2021 and 31 July 2021 were 60.6p per share and 61.0p per share respectively.

The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 July 2021 are summarised as follows: