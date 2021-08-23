Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Net Asset Values
23 August 2021

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2021 and 31 July 2021 were 60.6p per share and 61.0p per share respectively.

The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 July 2021 are summarised as follows:

18 largest investments (by value)Valuation
£’000		% of net

assets by

value
1Tracsis plc*7,4756.9%
2Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited5,6485.2%
3Doneloans Limited4,5954.2%
4Anpario plc*4,2063.9%
5Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc**3,7103.4%
6Baron House Developments LLP3,2343.0%
7Carbice Corporation2,8162.6%
8StorageOS Inc2,7732.5%
9E-Fundamentals (Group) Limited2,7602.5%
10Harrogate Street LLP2,1131.9%
11Pilgrim Trading Limited2,0791.9%
12Hummingbird Technologies Limited2,0351.9%
13Imagen Limited2,0191.9%
14Cornelis Networks Inc1,9511.8%
15Trinny London Limited1,9351.8%
16Virtual Class Limited1,9281.8%
17Cadbury House Holdings Limited1,8011.6%
18Impact Healthcare REIT plc**1,7291.6%
  54,80750.4%
Other investments (78 companies)38,47835.3%
Total investments93,28585.7%
Cash at bank and in hand14,54813.4%
Other net current assets1,0210.9%
Net Assets108,854100.0%
* Quoted on AIM
** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange
All other investments unquoted.