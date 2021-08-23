The global mission-critical interconnect solution market is estimated to reach $43,424.0 million in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.19% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mission-Critical Interconnect Solution Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Application, Components, Technology, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130359/?utm_source=GNW





Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mission-Critical Interconnect Solution



The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the growth of the market as the companies have lowered their research and development funding to develop innovative solutions. The key players in the U.S. and Europe were affected the most during the first wave of the COVID-19 and had to impose strict lockdowns to ensure the safety of their employees. This has affected the manufacturing of interconnect products due to a lack of workforce and raw materials. Several companies have reported a significant drop in revenues due to the pandemic, and few companies had to close some of their warehouses to reduce costs. However, with the vaccination process being implemented, the market is expected to grow gradually.



Market Segmentation



Global Mission-Critical Interconnect Solution by Application



The industrial application includes various sub-segments such as automation, automotive, heavy equipment, rail, and others and is estimated to dominate the global mission-critical interconnect solution market due to the high penetration rate in various countries that use the interconnect solutions for smooth operations of the mission-critical applications.



Global Mission-Critical Interconnect Solution by Components



The connectors component is expected to be the front runner in the global mission-critical interconnect solution market mainly due to the wide range of product offerings that are being used in space, military, healthcare, industrial, commercial aviation, and other industries.



Global Mission-Critical Interconnect Solution by Region



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global mission-critical interconnect solution to market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region. The companies based in North America often supply international customers that are based in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa as well.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



3M, AirBorn, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Bel Fuse Inc., Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Cleeve Technology International, Glenair, Interconnect Solutions Company, JST, kSARIA Corporation, Molex, MSA Components GmbH, NAI Group, LLC., Smiths Interconnect, TE Connectivity



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding of the details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, key developments, and domestic and international presence in the mission-critical interconnect solution industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

