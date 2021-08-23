The high-end synthetic suede market is expected to reach $2,066.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-End Synthetic Suede Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Type, Application, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130358/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, leather is also largely toxic to the environment as well. The leather tanneries that involve the use of chromium for the tanning process release poisonous metals as a waste. The continuous efforts of non-governmental organizations and environmental activists to extend knowledge about the potential hazards of leather have essentially led to the incorporation of innovative materials by the end users in their production process.



Synthetic suede is one such vital material that is made from the blends of polyester and the generation of which does not involve any form of unethical practices and toxins that might hamper the environment as well as hurt the sentiments of animal welfare associations.



Market Segmentation



High-End Synthetic Suede Market by Product



The high-end synthetic suede market has been segmented based on product woven and non-woven.Most of the key players operating in the high-end synthetic suede market are manufacturing non-woven materials.



Non-woven synthetic suede is normally lighter and weaker compared with woven ones. Most of the non-woven materials are only used for single-use applications and are considered for the production of durable clothing.



High-End Synthetic Suede Market by Application



The high-end synthetic suede market has been segmented based on application automotive, fashion, furniture, and others.The demand for high-end synthetic suede across the automotive industry is rising on account of the high demand for lightweight materials to improve the fuel efficiencies of the vehicles.



Various companies such as Fiat Chrysler, Daimler AG, and Porsche AG across the globe are actively adopting high-end synthetic suede in their production process.



High-End Synthetic Suede Market by Region



Europe is among the top leading regions in terms of high-end synthetic suede consumption. The country is a hub of numerous luxury vehicle manufacturers, which in turn contributes to the demand for high-end synthetic suede in the region.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Kolon Industries, Inc., Seiren Co., Ltd., WINIW International Co., Ltd., ECOLORICA MICROFIBER SRL, Nevotex AB, Rishabh Velveleen Ltd., The Mitchell Group, Tapis Corp., Zhejiang Meisheng New Material Co., Ltd., Majilite Inc., Ji’an Sanling Microfiber Co., Ltd., American Silk Mills



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the high-end synthetic suede market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

