Frost Radar™: Global Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, 2021

Polymeric membranes with nanoparticles, innovative hollow fiber nanofiltration membranes, and ceramic membranes combined with new materials are disrupting the vast installed base of conventional polymeric membranes used for water and wastewater treatment. They serve the needs of price-sensitive customers and have been able to penetrate new market segments.Desalination, drinking and process water pollutant removal, and wastewater reuse projects are employing advanced membrane technologies as their prices decline and innovations focus on system efficiency. Desalination projects are on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region (especially China), while in the Middle East aging desalination plants are being refurbished or replaced. The large installed base has allowed for a large replacement and refurbishment market. Water reuse projects will be the key driver for the membrane market globally.Innovations are happening in the areas of durability, permeability, and selectivity. A focus is on reducing operational costs and the need for pretreatment. Leading companies are offering a wide range of value-added digital solutions, remote maintenance support, and advisory consulting. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Author: Paul Hudson

