Frost Radar™: Next-generation Surgical Robotic Technology Platforms, 2021

These benefits support faster recovery and better outcomes for patients.In spite of their many advantages, surgical robotic platforms have drawbacks.



Legacy surgical robots involve a large setup that consumes significant space in the operating room. The platforms are not mobile and cannot be transferred from one room to another post installation.



Moreover, the instrument setup and positioning of conventional robotic surgical arms before the procedure requires considerable effort, which subsequently increases the total operation time frame.Next-generation surgical robotic technology platforms have been built with unique designs, advanced instrumentation, and analytics and visualization technologies that address the limitations of conventional surgical robotic systems. These platforms have a smaller footprint that makes them easily accommodated in operating rooms without taking up much space. Moreover, these mobile platforms can be rapidly deployed in various operating rooms to facilitate higher utilization. The unique configuration and minimal cable management of next-generation platforms ensure quick docking and set up that results in shorter operating room time frames for both surgeons and patients. In addition, these platforms complement and extend surgeons’ ability to minimize surgical variability. This is a key factor driving adoption of the platforms among hospitals, as now complex surgical tasks can be performed with greater control and less strain while ensuring patient safety.In a field of about 30 industry participants, the analyst independently plotted in this radar™ analysis the top 14 companies who are actively involved in developing next-generation surgical robotic technology platforms. The Radar™ reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each company based on its strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

