India Dishwashing Detergent Market, By Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027

India dishwashing detergent market was valued at USD578.73 million in FY2021 and is expected to reach USD1340.12 million by FY2027, growing at a CAGR of over 15.31% by value through FY2027. Growth of the dishwashing detergent market in India can be attributed to increasing changing consumer lifestyle as people are getting more hygiene conscious day by day due to COVID-19 outbreak and other diseases. Moreover, rising disposable income, increasing kitchen hygiene and food safety are also the driving factors for the India dishwashing detergent market.

The dishwashing detergent market in India is segmented based on type, end use, distribution channel, region, and company.In terms of type, the market is segmented into dishwashing bars, dishwashing liquid, dishwashing powders, and others.



Dishwashing bars, followed by dishwashing liquid, dominated the dishwashing detergent market because it is less messy than dishwashing bars and causes low skin irritation and stops the transfer of bacteria from hands to the dishes.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into independent stores/grocery stores, hypermarket/supermarket, departmental stores, online and others. Among which independent stores/grocery stores, accounted for the majority share in FY2021 in India dishwashing detergent market.

Region-wise, North India dominated the country’s dishwashing detergent market in FY2021 due to largest number of population and more disposable income.In addition, the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, followed by West India.



The growth in North and West regions has been largely led by the domestic factors such as growing demand for dishwashing bars and dishwashing liquid from states like Bangalore, Pune, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

Major companies that are leading the dishwashing detergent market are Hindustan Unilever Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Limited, Rohit Surfactants Private Limited, Fena (P) Limited (INDIA), Patanjali Ayurved Limited & Others.Companies are constantly involved in product innovations and new product launches to capture India dishwashing detergent market.



Companies like Wipro Customer Care & Lighting have launched the product, Giffy, pan India to capture the liquid dishwash market.They are involved in massive advertisements like using social media, billboards, print media and promotional strategy, by providing refill packs to save consumer’s money.



Known brand of Unilever, Vim, is one of the earliest products and with the passage of time it keeps innovating itself to add value to the product and attract new consumers.They have a wider variety of offerings as a part of its marketing mix product portfolio.



Earlier, it used to be as a normal dishwashing soap. Then the product was reintroduced with lemon extracts which gave the soap, smell of lemon and is used to clean the non-stick utensils better. Later, they added a polythene coating around the bar as the soap would get mushy after few days of use. This made the life of the soap longer and attracted many consumers. This coating technology was patented by Unilever only.



