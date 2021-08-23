Global Water Dispenser Markets 2021-2026: Significance of Innovation & Feature Enhancements / Preference for Eco-Friendly POU Systems / Emergence of Coworking Spaces

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global water dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2020-2026.
The delivery of the highest quality water signifies the hallmark of modern civilization. The water treatment systems like dispensers have undergone various technological innovations in terms of water filtration techniques to address modern challenges. The environmental impact of bottled water is expected to propel the market for automatic water dispensers during the next five years.
Do you know water dispensers for homes are considered an effective source for purifying tap water, especially among residential end-users who live healthy lives? In recent years, affordable countertop versions are expected to be highly preferred due to their compact size and design across the water dispenser market.
Regions like North America, APAC, and Europe were more prominent markets for the water vending machines in 2020, accounting for over 83% of the total market share.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Online sales distribution and innovation in smart water dispensers can be effective in improving the adoption rates. The demand for water dispensers can be more prominent in states such as Washington, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas, where the tap water quality is unsafe compared to other state counterparts.
Numerous organizations in North America are stressing the impact of bottled water consumption in the environment and encouraging switching to alternatives. Tap water in Canada is regulated by Health Canada, responsible for protecting public health. It sets the maximum acceptable levels of contaminants in drinking water, known as the Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines.
The water dispenser market in North America is expected to reach USD 347.64 million by 2026.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
It is crucial for vendors to tap the opportunity in every category in the competitive market, including the countertop and bottle-less segment. Some of the major players that are dominating the water filtration market are Culligan, Primo, Waterlogic, Celli Group, Canaletas.
Blupura serves as a frontrunner in featuring environment-friendly details in dispensers were utilizing natural refrigerants in water coolers was a major differentiator in the industry. Enabling IoT can be considered as a gamechanger for the vendors in the water dispenser market.
Players like Avalon, which offers water cooler dispensers, have partnered with global companies like Honeywell, Coca-Cola, Target, Lexus, Pepsi.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
- By type, the significance of RO filtration has surged following the COVID-19 impact, where the vendors can accordingly utilize the opportunity to explore innovation potential in the segment during the forecast period.
- The Point-of-use systems (POU) feature a single or combination of filters like RO, alkaline, carbon block, sediment, with UV treatment at certain instances. Businesses are saving 30%-50% by switching to POU systems.
- The global freestanding water dispenser market was valued at USD 481.18 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 719.21 million by 2026.
- iSpring is a major player under the sink segment that offers 5 stages reverse osmosis filtration system. It is highly popular among residential end-users for its neutral-tasting water.
- The easy installation, maintenance, and embedment of NSF-certified filters are promoting the adoption of wall-mounted dispensers.
- The global filtered water dispenser market share will grow at a CAGR of 7.89% by 2026.
- Glug Glug Glug is a key player in the segment that offers a comprehensive range of water dispensers, including AA5C, AA5F for staff rooms, canteens, sports halls, and student public areas.
- The government and public facilities are looking to save over 50% of the operating expenses through traditional water bottle delivery services.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- In the COVID-19 pandemic, infrared sensor dispensing is gaining high traction as direct human contact is reduced. For instance, the Quench Q8 water dispenser operates on touchless sensor-activated dispensing to deliver instant hot and cold water.
- The commercial end-users are considering POU dispensers as a convenient and environmentally friendly option to promote the corporate image across the globe.
- The adoption of user-friendly free-standing and countertop water dispensers in office spaces is fueling the growth of the global market. The global countertop water dispenser market was valued at USD 182.61 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 294.19 million by 2026.
- Businesses have started installing POU water dispensers to provide a green and modern image for the brand in the market.
- With high preferences for countertops in the European region, the free-standing segment is expected to generate incremental revenue of USD 51.09 million during the forecast period.
Key Vendors
- Culligan
- Waterlogic
- Primo Water Corporation
- Canaletas
- Celli Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- Avalon Water Coolers
- Blue Star
- Voltas
- Atlantis
- Clover
- Midea Group
- Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances
- Aqua Clara
- Alpine Coolers
- Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment
- Bibo
- Glug Glug Glug
- Arctic Coolers
- AquAid
- BRITA
- Alfred Karcher
- Mistral
- Vista France
- Sure International
- Mt. Fuji Springs
- Aimex Australia
- Royal Sovereign
- Sprudel
- CWAY Group
- Aquazania
- SEONE
- GHP Group
- Elkay Manufacturing Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Impact
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Significance of Innovation & Feature Enhancements
8.2 Preference for Eco-Friendly POU Systems
8.3 Emergence of Coworking Spaces
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Demand for Clean & Filtered Water
9.2 High Adoption in Commercial Establishments
9.3 Marketing & Competitive M&A Strategies
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Compliance with Standards & Certifications
10.2 Low Residential Penetration & High Maintenance Costs
10.3 High-Quality Tap Water in Developed Economies
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Dispenser Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Market Size & Forecast
13 Bottled
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Top-Loading
13.4 Bottom-Loading
14 Point-Of-Use
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 Operation
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 Free-Standing
15.6 Countertop
15.7 Under-The-Sink
15.8 Wall-Mounted
16 Technology
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Market Size & Forecast
17 Filter-Free
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
18 Filtered
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Reverse Osmosis
18.4 Filters & Cartridges
19 Application
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Market Size & Forecast
20 Commercial
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Corporate Offices
20.4 QSR, Hotels & Restaurants
20.5 Retail Stores
20.6 Educational Institutions
20.7 Healthcare
20.8 Public & Municipality
20.9 Recreational Centers
20.10 Others
21 Residential
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
22 Distribution
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
22.3 Market Overview
22.4 Market Size & Forecast
22.5 Offline
22.6 Online
