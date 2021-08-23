The Global Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 208.91 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Outdoor Pest Control Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04090352/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period. The report on the home outdoor pest control devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing landscaping and gardening activities and the adoption of gardening as a leisure activity. In addition, increasing landscaping and gardening activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The home outdoor pest control devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The home outdoor pest control devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Zappers

• Bird deterrents

• Citronella candles and torches

• Rodent traps

• Repellents



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand in developing economiesas one of the prime reasons driving the home outdoor pest control devices market growth during the next few years.



The report on home outdoor pest control devices market covers the following areas:

• Home outdoor pest control devices market sizing

• Home outdoor pest control devices market forecast

• Home outdoor pest control devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home outdoor pest control devices market vendors that include Armatron Co., Bell Laboratories Inc., Bird B Gone Inc., Bird-X Inc., JT Eaton & Co. Inc., Nixalite of America Inc., O.S.D. GRUPPO ECOTECH SRL, Olee International Pte Ltd., STV International Ltd., and Thermacell Repellents Inc. Also, the home outdoor pest control devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

