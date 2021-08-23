Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 16 August to Friday 20 August:                                     

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)102,693 1,538,806,207
16 August 202122917,531.04804,014,610
17 August 20219017,605.55561,584,500
18 August 202110217,750.09801,810,510
19 August 202152117,509.04039,122,210
20 August 202171117,322.447312,316,260
Total 16-20 August Friday1,653 28,848,090
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,75217,451.960130,575,834
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)57,672 975,521,255
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)106,098 1,598,230,131
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)410,731 6,479,611,995
16 August 20211,15018,417.121721,179,690
17 August 202145218,529.85628,375,495
18 August 202151318,666.79349,576,065
19 August 20212,61718,310.032547,917,355
20 August 20213,57218,070.720964,548,615
Total 16-20 August Friday8,304 151,597,220
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*5,31618,255.927397,048,509
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)230,708 4,051,139,679
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)424,351 6,728,257,725

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 83,782 A shares and 348,049 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.23% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 23 August 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33 2021