The Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market is expected to grow by $ 8.49 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period

Our report on aircraft refurbishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for premium economy class and rising demand for air cargo. In addition, growing demand for premium economy class is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aircraft refurbishing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The aircraft refurbishing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Narrow body

• Wide body

• VIP aircraft

• Passenger to freighter



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for media and connectivity for a better travel experience as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft refurbishing market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft refurbishing market vendors that include AAR Corp., Delta Air Lines Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, SIA Engineering Co., and Thales Group. Also, the aircraft refurbishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

