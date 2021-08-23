Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Cyclone Metals, PVW Resources and Shree Minerals

Sydney, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has spudded the Rafael 1 conventional oil exploration well and is targeting mean prospective resources of 69 million barrels. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has acquired the Nickol River Mining Project, a tenement package that forms the central portion of the Nickol River Gold Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) is trading higher on starting on-ground fieldwork targeting rare earth elements along with gold at its Tanami Project on the border of Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Click here

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SHH) has taken further steps towards re-permitting the Nelson Bay River Iron Project in Tasmania as it works towards a key regulatory approval. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has kicked off aircore drilling across high priority ‘Kanowna Belle-style' gold targets under Lake Goongarrie in Western Australia, with the first assays expected in two weeks. Click here

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) has started regional exploration over the northwest part of the Rockford Project in Western Australia’s Fraser Range. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has successfully completed Downhole electromagnetic (DHTEM) surveying on five holes at VC1 target of the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) is continuing to successfully intersect substantial visible nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation from its resource definition drilling program on the VC-07 East nickel-copper sulphide deposit at the Andover Project (60% Azure / 40% Creasy Group) in Western Australia. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has received a strong vote of confidence in its TECH Project in North Queensland with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) progressing to detailed due diligence of the Strategic Assessment Phase (SAP). Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has uncovered further exploration potential at its Blackdome Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada, thanks to an alteration study. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has achieved unaudited sales revenue of $113 million at its iron ore operations for the period since its first shipment in mid-February to June 30, 2021. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has added a further 10,000 metres to take its drilling program to 40,000 metres at the Chinook zinc-lead discovery within the Earaheedy Project, about 110 kilometres northeast of Wiluna in Western Australia. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has completed its first deep RC drilling campaign at its Delta Blues prospect in WA’s Fraser Range with the mineralised strike expanded. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has concluded aircore drilling at two key gold prospects within the Silver Swan North Project in Western Australia. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:AZZEF) has received notification that its Form 2A application for the Enterprise 16 #1 well has passed completeness review with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC). Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has partnered with Electrostate Pty Ltd to advance its Malinda Lithium Project in Western Australia under an earn-in agreement. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has several notable key dates upcoming for the second half of 2021, including its announcement of financial results for the period ending June 30 set for Monday, August 30. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR)’s maiden reverse circulation (RC) campaign at the Winjangoo Gold Project at Mount Magnet in WA is now complete. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) continues to deliver the goods at Crusader prospect within the Wallbrook Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia with results of up to 10 metres at 5.49 g/t. Click here

Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has completed most of the shorter holes in its 14-hole diamond drilling program at Aurora Tank in South Australia, with arrangements being made for a more powerful rig to be brought to site to complete the program. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has appointed professional services firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) as its new auditor. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has enhanced the financial and corporate skillset of its board through appointing Tom Plant as chief financial officer (CFO) and Nathan Bartrop as company secretary, effective immediately. Click here

