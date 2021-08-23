The Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is expected to grow by $ 21.72 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628445/?utm_source=GNW

72 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Our report on business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need to improve business efficiency and exponential increase in data. In addition, the rising need to improve business efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• ICT

• Government

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of smart connected devices as one of the prime reasons driving the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market covers the following areas:

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market sizing

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market forecast

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market vendors that include Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

