Global $1002 Million Aircraft Filters Market Analysis 2021-2026, by Aircraft Type, Sales Channel, Type, Application, Material and Region

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Filters Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Type (Fluid, Air), Application (Engine, Hydraulic System, Avionics, Cabin, Pneumatic system), Material, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft filters market size is projected to grow from USD 823 million in 2021 to USD 1,002 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in aircraft renewals and aircraft deliveries.



The aircraft filters market includes major players Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Donaldson Inc. (US), Safran (France), Porvair PLC (UK), and Freudenberg & Co.KG (Germany). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aircraft filters production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

Air filter: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft filters market, by type.

Based on type, the air filter segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft filters market during the forecast period. The growth of the air filter segment of the aircraft filters market can be attributed to 2 major purposes.

Passenger/crew cabin air supply - Cabin air supply is an artificially controlled supply of air that ensures that air pressure and air composition inside the cabin/aircraft fuselage is maintained within the required limits. The filters inside the aircraft cabin play an important role in the recirculation of air and its filtering.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft filters market, by end use.

Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft filters market during the forecast period. OEMs procure aircraft filters from their manufacturers. The restructuring of fleets by airlines as well as their expansion are anticipated to boost new aircraft sales, in turn driving the OEM demand for filters.

