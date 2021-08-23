Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Report 2021: 35% Compound Annual Growth Rate Forecast During 2021 to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid electric vehicle market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 35% during 2021-2026.



The increasing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, growing environmental consciousness among consumers is also providing a boost to the market growth. This has led to an increased emphasis on the development of innovative designs and advanced technologies to produce zero- and low-emission vehicles with soundless operations and high-performance engines.

Additionally, the implementation of favourable government initiatives promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) for sustainable development is also creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, various incentives, including tax benefits, utility rate reductions, parking privileges and other rebates, are offered to consumers to enhance the adoption rates of HEVs. Apart from this, improvements in the EV charging infrastructure are leading to increased investments by power sector stakeholders in automobile utilities and charging hardware. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hybrid electric vehicle market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, propulsion type, configuration type, vehicle type and power source.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hybrid electric vehicle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hybrid electric vehicle market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the configuration type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hybrid electric vehicle market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?



