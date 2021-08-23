2021 U.S. Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Report: 10-year Forecasts of Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease - US Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology of Parkinson's disease in the United States.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Parkinson's disease epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's disease, Gender-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease, Severity-specific Prevalence of Parkinson's disease, Age-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease, and Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease based on onset. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Parkinson's disease in the United States from 2018 to 2030.



The epidemiology segment also provides the Parkinson's disease epidemiology data and findings in the United States.



The total prevalent population of Parkinson's disease in the United States was estimated to be 1,073,894 cases in 2020.



Scope of the Report

Parkinson's disease report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

Parkinson's disease Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and trends of Parkinson's disease in the United States

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Parkinson's disease in the United States.

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the United States concerning the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Parkinson's disease.

The report provides the segmentation of the Parkinson's disease epidemiology by prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the United States

The report provides the segmentation of the Parkinson's disease epidemiology by gender-specific cases of Parkinson's disease in the United States

The report provides the segmentation of the Parkinson's disease epidemiology by age-specific cases of Parkinson's disease in the United States.

The report provides the Parkinson's disease epidemiology segmentation by severity-specific cases of Parkinson's disease in the United States.

The report provides the segmentation of the Parkinson's disease epidemiology by a prevalent population of Parkinson's Disease based on onset in the United States

Report Highlights

10-year Forecast of Parkinson's disease epidemiology

United States Coverage

Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's disease

Gender-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease

Age-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease

Severity-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease

Onset-specific Cases of Parkinson's disease



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the United States for the patient population pertaining to Parkinson's disease?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Parkinson's disease epidemiology in the United States?

What would be the total number of patients with Parkinson's disease in the United States during the forecast period (2018-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the United States during the forecast period (2018-2030)?

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Parkinson's disease?

What are the currently available treatments for Parkinson's disease?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary of Parkinson's disease



4. Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cause of Parkinson's disease

4.3. Signs and Symptoms of Parkinson's disease

4.4. Stages of Parkinson's disease

4.5. Risk Factors for Parkinson's disease

4.6. Classification of Parkinson's disease

4.7. Genetics of Parkinson's disease

4.8. Pathophysiology

4.9. Diagnosis

4.10. Treatment and Management

4.11. Treatment algorithm

4.12. Treatment Guidelines



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Epidemiology of Parkinson's disease

5.3. The United States

5.3.1. Total Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States

5.3.2. Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States

5.3.3. Age-specific Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States

5.3.4. Prevalent Population of Parkinson's Disease (PD) based on Onset in the United States

5.3.5. Stage-specific Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the United States



6. Organizations contributing toward Parkinson's disease



7. Patient Journey



8. Case Reports



9. KOL Views



10. Market Drivers



11. Market Barriers



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Unmet Needs





For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5foya1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.