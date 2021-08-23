The Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to grow by USD 430.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.83% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501584/?utm_source=GNW

83% during the forecast period. Our report on cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing social acceptance of cannabis, advanced techniques used in cultivation of cannabis, and increase in marketing and promotional activities. In addition, increasing social acceptance of cannabis is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cannabis-infused beers

• Cannabis-infused spirits

• Cannabis-infused wines



By Type

• Cannabis-infused beers

• CIS (Cannabis-infused spirits)

• CIW (Cannabis-infused wines)



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing prominence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing trend of legalization of cannabis and the rising number of collaborations and mergers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market covers the following areas:

• Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market sizing

• Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market forecast

• Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Anker Amsterdam Spirits BV, California Dreamin, CannaVines, Heineken NV, Klosterbrauereu WeiBenohe GmbH & Co. KG, MJ Wines LLC, NABC Inc., Rebel Coast Winery, and Winabis. Also, the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

