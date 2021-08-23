Key Growth Opportunities in Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market to 2027, with Focus on Cerner Corporation, Sonitor Technologies Inc, McKesson Corporation and Infosys Limited

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increase in demand for better healthcare facilities is the major driving factor which is expected to boost the global hospital capacity management market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in hospital capacity management will positively influence the market growth.



Also, the increase in adoption of real time locating systems is expected to propel the global hospital capacity management solution market. For instance, in August 2020, Advantech had launched a real-time location system solution-ready package (SRP) which is designed for real-time locating & monitoring of medical equipment, staff, and patients. In the healthcare industry, hospital administrators are constantly seeking to improve the patient experience, maintain high quality of care, and reduce delays. To fulfill these demands, real-time location system which enable asset tracking are gaining popularity in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the increase in demand for an assortment of analytical tools for hospital capacity management is expected to accelerate the market growth.



Potential security breaches of data is expected to hinder the growth of the global hospital capacity management solution market. The most commonly exposed data in healthcare breaches are medical records, followed by billing & insurance records, and payment information. Furthermore, poor integration of tools into existing workflows is also expected to hamper the global hospital capacity management solution market growth.



Regional Analysis



The Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The North America and Europe are key regions in the global market for hospital capacity management solutions. This is mainly on account of the alarming increase in chronic diseases and state-of-the-art healthcare in the region. Also, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Due to the rise in government initiatives for e-health, the rise in medical tourism, growing need for management solution because of COVID-19 outbreak and also growing demand for quality healthcare.





Key Player Profiles:

Infosys Limited

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corp.

Sonitor Technologies Inc

Awarepoint Corp

McKesson Corporation

STANLEY Healthcare Solutions Limited

TeleTracking Technologies Inc

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Outlook



5 Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market, By Product



6 Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market, By Component



7 Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market, By Mode of Delivery



8 Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market, By End User

9 Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market, By Region



10 North America Hospital Capacity Management Solution Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



11 Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



12 Asia Pacific Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



13 Latin America Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



14 Middle East Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



15 Competitive Analysis



16 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b5z1q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.