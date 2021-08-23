The Global Autogas Market is expected to grow by 2432.32 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autogas Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495851/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the autogas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for cleaner fuel, increasing government support, and the increasing number of autogas vehicles. In addition, the rising need for cleaner fuel is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The autogas market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The autogas market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LDV

• HDV



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of natural gas in the transportation sector as one of the prime reasons driving the autogas market growth during the next few years. Also, government support for natural gas vehicles (NGV) infrastructure and fluctuating oil and gas prices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on autogas market covers the following areas:

• Autogas market sizing

• Autogas market forecast

• Autogas market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autogas market vendors that include BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Marathon Petroleum Corp., PJSC Gazprom Neft, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SE. Also, the autogas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

