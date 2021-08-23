The Online Recruitment Market is expected to grow by $ 2.99 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Recruitment Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816825/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online recruitment market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in the hiring process, rising globalization, and growing use of social media and access to hassle-free job information. In addition, innovations in the hiring process is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online recruitment market in US analysis includes end-user and application segments.



The online recruitment market in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Employers

• Job seekers



By Application

• Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Others



This study identifies the increase in the use of AI-powered searches as one of the prime reasons driving the online recruitment market growth in the US during the next few years. Also, changing dynamics of the recruitment process and big data applications and the use of analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online recruitment market vendors in the US that include CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., DHI Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., OPTnation, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Half International Inc., The Select Group LLC, and TopUSAJobs.com. Also, the online recruitment market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

