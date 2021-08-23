Opportunities in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Markets to 2026: A $5.9 Billion Market by 2026 , with CAGR of 11.5% Forecast During 2021-2026

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 and actions that halted or slowed production had a significant influence on the industrial coating sector in 2020. In comparison to 2019, industrial coating demand decreased by 6.8%. Industrial coating demand is not likely to recover from the COVID-19 problem until the second part of 2021.

Architectural coatings, on the other hand, witnessed an increase in demand. The high sales performance of architectural coatings in Europe and North America is largely responsible for this. Home improvement projects became popular in the Europe and America while consumers were stranded in their houses for an extended period of time, resulting in a substantial spike in architectural coatings sales. With the introduction of multiple COVID-19 vaccines, the paint and coatings market is projected to resume its previous rapid growth trajectory.

Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for antiviral and antimicrobial coatings has soared. In 2020, demand for certain of these coatings increased by four to five times. The demand for these products is projected to be at least twice as high as it was before the outbreak. As a result, key companies in the worldwide paint and coatings market, such as Sherwin-Williams, NIPPON Paints, AXALTA, Diamond Vogel and Akzo Nobel, have increased their antiviral and antimicrobial coating manufacturing and research and development.

Growing concerns about cleanliness in many industries have resulted in increased product demand, resulting in the global market's rapid growth. Antimicrobial coatings are used to protect surfaces from microorganisms such as parasites, germs, bacteria and other undesirable microbes. The need for numerous disinfectants and sanitizers has surged as a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical devices is increasing. This application category is predicted to develop faster than sanitary facilities and kitchens and air conditioning and ventilation systems. Concerns over the rising number of cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are also supporting the industry's overall growth. Furthermore, doctors prefer antimicrobial coatings to disinfectants and powerful cleaning chemicals because these products help to prevent germs from spreading, which can damage immune systems.

However, health worries over silver's use in different applications, as well as rigorous regulations in the European Union and the United States, are expected to stifle global demand. In 2020, the medical device application category dominated the global market. The product qualities, which protect surfaces from pathogens such as fungi, parasites, bacteria and germs, are responsible for the high share. The growing number of hospitals, together with the growing demand for healthcare facilities, creates a demand for advanced gadgets and equipment, boosting product demand in this application category.

The global market for antimicrobial coatings is forecast to grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

Key report features:

An overview of the global markets for antimicrobial coatings

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Explanation of the relevant and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

A detailed description of antimicrobial, antibacterial and microbicidal coatings and coverage of major differences between them, and information on the latest antimicrobial products for the paint and coatings market

Evaluation of current market size and forecast and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including AkzoNobel, BASF, DSM, DuPont, Lonza, Nippon Paint, and Dow Chemical

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Key Market Players

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Llc

BASF SE

Diamond Vogel

DSM

Dupont

Lonza

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Other Prominent Vendors

H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.

Sciessent Llc

Sono-Tek Corp.

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Troy Corp.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1otr76

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.