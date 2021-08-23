New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market, By Type of Therapy, By Cell Type, By Drug Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130387/?utm_source=GNW



Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market is expected to reach USD14689.31 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for innovative drugs and novel technologies for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL). Improved diagnostic techniques to detect NHL are expected to push the demand for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) market. Furthermore, patent expiry of standard drugs, especially in untapped market is projected to provide profitable growth opportunities for global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market in upcoming years. Also, extensive R&D activities and the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval for chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapy drugs are serving as major growth drivers for the market.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) is a type of blood cancer that originates in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system. It is generally located at lymph nodes but if not treated on time, it might spread to the entire lymphatic system.

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market can be segmented based on type of therapy, cell type, drug type, distribution channel, company and region.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.



Out of which, hospital pharmacies held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to maintain its leading position in the market in the next five years as well, because these therapeutic drugs are mostly dispensed in hospital pharmacies for the hospitalized patients in order to treat them.In terms of cell type, the market is fragmented into B-cell Lymphomas and T-cell Lymphomas.



B-cell Lymphomas is the dominant cell type which can be attributed to the fact that B-cell Lymphomas accounts for the majority of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma cases across the globe. On the other hand, there are smaller number of patients with T-cell Lymphoma as compared to B-cell Lymphomas.

Regionally, North America dominated the global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market in 2020 and is further expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period.High prevalence of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and availability of advanced treatments in the region are acting as key growth drivers for the market.



However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and prevalence of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in the region.

Major companies operating in global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market include AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. and AbbVie Inc., among others. The market players are focusing on R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios and strengthen their position in global market. Besides, large pharmaceutical companies are adopting strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to further bolster their status in the Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma therapeutics market. Also, strong product pipeline of the top players operating in the market, launch of new therapies along with commercialization of new products are other factors which are further expected to drive growth in the forthcoming years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics market based on type of therapy, cell type, drug type, distribution channel, company and regional distribution from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics drug manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics drug manufacturers, companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Type of Therapy:

o Immunotherapy

o Targeted Therapy

o Chemotherapy

o Stem Cell Transplant

o Others

• Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Cell Type:

o B-cell Lymphomas

o T-cell Lymphomas

• Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type:

o Revlimid

o Rituxan

o Keytruda

o Imbruvica

o Opdivo

o Others

• Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

o Others

• Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Therapeutics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130387/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________