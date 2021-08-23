The Global Digital Photo Frame Market is expected to grow by $ 62.10 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Photo Frame Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445255/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on digital photo frame market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations leading to premiumization and increasing adoption of smart/connected home system. In addition, product innovations leading to premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital photo frame market analysis includes distribution channel and power source segments and geographic landscape.



The digital photo frame market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By Power Source

• Electricity-powered

• Battery-powered



This study identifies the inclination toward high standard of livingas one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital photo frame market vendors that include Aluratek Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. Also, the digital photo frame market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

