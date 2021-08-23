New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type, By Tumor Type, By Indication, By Treatment Type, By Targeted Antigen, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130386/?utm_source=GNW



Global CAR-T cell therapy market is expected to reach USD6134.56 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.11% over the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer and growing pool of patients who are showing response failure towards alternative treatments. Rising clinical trials and development of new and effective therapy options is also acting as key growth driver for global CAR-T cell therapy market. In addition to this, growing need for breakthrough therapeutic solutions and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapy in treating cancer are expected to fuel the market growth through 2026.

Moreover, thriving immuno-oncology sector and increasing R&D expenditure are expected to positively influence the growth of global CAR-T cell therapy market.However, global CAR-T cell therapy market might also face some challenges.



The side effects of CAR-T cell therapy may lead to neurological problems and cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which might hamper the market growth. Also, the complicated manufacturing process of CAR-T cells makes it a costly treatment.

Global CAR-T cell therapy market can be segmented based on product type, tumor type, indication, treatment type, targeted antigen, end user, company and region.Based on indication, the market can be segmented into Diffused Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Follicular Lymphoma (FL), Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and others.



Among them, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its high prevalence around the globe.

Regionally, North America dominated the global CAR-T cell therapy market in 2020 and is further expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period owing to increasing development and launch of new therapies for the treatment of cancer by key healthcare and drug manufacturers in the region. Further, Europe is expected to be the second largest market for global CAR-T cell therapy through 2026 as the region is witnessing extensive research for development of cancer treatment therapies.

Major companies operating in global CAR-T cell therapy market include Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cellectis SA, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Johnson & Johnson SA, Allogene Therapeutics Inc., Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Humanigen Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., among others. The market players are investing on extensive research & development activities to launch new CAR-T Cell therapies to strengthen their positions in global market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global CAR-T cell therapy market from 2017 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global CAR-T Cell Therapy market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global CAR-T Cell Therapy market based on product type, tumor type, indication, treatment type, by targeted antigen, by end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global CAR-T cell therapy market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global CAR-T cell therapy market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global CAR-T cell therapy market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of CAR-T cell therapy companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the global CAR-T cell therapy market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• CAR-T cell therapy drug manufacturers/ companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to CAR-T cell therapy

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as CAR-T cell therapy drug manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global CAR-T cell therapy market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type:

o Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel)

o Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel)

o Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)

o Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel)

o Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)

o Others

• Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Tumor Type

o Hematological Malignancies

o Solid Tumors

• Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Indication:

o Diffused Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

o Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

o Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

o Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

o Others

• Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Treatment Type

o Single Treatment

o Combination Treatment

• Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Targeted Antigen:

o CD 19

o BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

o Others

• Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Speciality Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global CAR-T cell therapy market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

