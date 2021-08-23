Global FPGA Market Forecasts to 2026: APAC Forecast to Account for Highest CAGR of the FPGA Market by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FPGA Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (=16 nm, 22/28-90 nm, and >90 nm), Vertical, and Region - Global - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Field programmable gate arrays (FPGA) are semiconductor devices based on a matrix of configurable logic blocks (CLB) that are connected through programmable interconnects. FPGAs can be programmed after the manufacturing process is over, depending on the requirements of applications wherein they are to be used. This post-manufacture programmability distinguishes FPGAs from application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), which are developed specifically according to the applications wherein they are to be used.

The FPGA market was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026; it is expected to record a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026.

In 2026, the FPGA market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The telecommunications, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and computing sectors are expected to drive the growth of the FPGA market in APAC. The telecommunications industry is rapidly growing; South Korea, China, and Japan play a significant role in the 5G market and have the maximum 5G penetration rate. The increased adoption of industrial automation in APAC is also driving the demand for FPGAs in the region. With the advent of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M), the growth of the automotive and consumer electronics industries in APAC is expected to be high, thereby contributing to the growth of the FPGA market in the region.

The market for the low-end FPGA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of low-end FPGAs due to their low cost, and compact size. These compact semiconductor devices offer high performance and low power consumption. They carry out a range of advanced functionalities. Globally, many customers prefer these low-end FPGAs over application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), standard-cell application-specific standard products (ASSPs), or systems installed on printed circuits boards (PCBs) that offer discrete functionalities. These FPGAs are designed with low logic density and complexity per chip.

The flash segment of the FPGA market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many ecosystem players are developing their portfolio of flash-based FPGAs to cater to the growing application base of flash technology. In comparison to other FPGA technology, flash consumes less power. Flash-based FPGAs are resistant to radiation, making them ideal for control and interfacing applications, where limited logic is required.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the FPGA market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the FPGA market based on configuration, node size, technology, vertical, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the FPGA market. It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and merger and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



