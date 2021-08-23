The Processed Meat Market is expected to grow by $ 5.38 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Processed Meat Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588392/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the processed meat market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods, easy accessibility of processed meat through distribution channels, and high demand for protein-rich products. In addition, increasing demand for convenience foods is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The processed meat market in US analysis includes type and distribution channel segments.



The processed meat market in the US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Chilled meat

• Frozen poultry

• Canned meat and meat products

• Frozen red meat



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Specialty retailers

• Others



This study identifies the growing emphasis on packaging innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the processed meat market in us growth during the next few years. Also, increasing M&A activities and growth in online retail will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on processed meat market in the US covers the following areas:

• Processed meat market sizing in US

• Processed meat market forecast in US

• Processed meat market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed meat market vendors in US that include Aurora Packing Co., Ben E. Keith Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Foster Farms, OSI Group LLC, Pilgrims Pride Corp., Sysco Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Also, the processed meat market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588392/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________