New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleep Apnea Device Market, By Type, By Therapeutic Devices, By Diagnostic Devices, By Indication Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130384/?utm_source=GNW



Global Sleep Apnea Device Market stood at USD4.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at an impressive rate of around 8.79% during the forecast period on account of the growing prevalence of sleep apnea. Additionally, increasing number of patients suffering from undiagnosed sleep apnea worldwide is expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by major players operating in the market coupled with increase in the number of companies entering into the business of manufacturing sleep apnea devices is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the emergence and growing adoption of telemedicine and telehealth services can bring about new opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global sleep apnea devices can be segmented by type, By Indication Type , by end user, by region and by company.Based on type, the market can be split into therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices.



The therapeutic devices segment dominated the market in 2020 with an overall market share of 59.19% on account of increase in patient pool with undiagnosed sleep apnea. Additionally, technological advancements, growing awareness pertaining to the treatment of sleep apnea among the population, among others are further expected to support the market growth. Based on indication type, the market can be divided into obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea. The obstructive sleep apnea indication type is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since this is the most common type of sleep apnea observed among the population which is being seen in all age groups. Obstructive sleep apnea is observed when the throat muscles relax, and upper respiratory airway is partially or completely blocked which leads to problem in breathing. While in case of central sleep apnea there is no blockage in the airway rather the brain fails to signal the muscles to breathe. However, this is not much observed.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of sleep apnea in the region.According to an American Sleep Association, there were around 50-70 million patients suffering from some form of sleep disorder in the United States in 2020.



This has led to an increase in the number of sleep tests being conducted across the United states. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for sleep apnea devices thereby fostering the market growth over the next few years.

Major players operating in the global Sleep Apnea Device Market include ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Invacare Corporation, Oventus Medical Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Itamar Medical Ltd., SomnoMed Limited, Compumedics Limited, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, among others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments. For instance, ResMed, Inc. launched AirFit N30i, a top-of-head-connected nasal CPAP mask in the United States in 2019. This mask consists of a nasal cradle cushion that sits just under the wearer’s nose, thereby improving the overall patient experience.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global Sleep Apnea Device Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global Sleep Apnea Device Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the global Sleep Apnea Device Market based on type, indication type, end user, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global sleep apnea devices market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global sleep apnea devices market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sleep apnea devices market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sleep apnea devices market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global sleep apnea devices market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of sleep apnea devices across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturer/distributor/supplier companies and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Sleep Apnea Device Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these Products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hospitals & Clinics, homecare centres and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Sleep Apnea Devices

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers/suppliers/distributors, hospitals & clinics, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Sleep Apnea Device Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Type:

o Therapeutic Devices

CPAP

APAP

Facial Interfaces

Oral Appliances

Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

o Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Sleep Screening Devices

Oximeters

Others

• Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Indication Type :

o Obstructive Sleep Apnea

o Central Sleep Apnea

• Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospital & Clinics

o Homecare

• Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

Japan

India

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sleep apnea devices market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130384/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________