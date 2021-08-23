New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biotechnology Market, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130383/?utm_source=GNW



Global biotechnology market stood at USD627.63 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period. The growth can be ascribed to the growing demand for biotechnology applications and products across various end user industries including food, agriculture, healthcare, among others. Additionally, growing investments in the field of biotechnology as well as increasing demand for synthetic biology are further expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for biotechnology products such as vaccines, diagnostic tests, drugs, among others; thereby positively impacting the market growth. Besides, technological advancements and adoption & intersection of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, among others in the field of biotechnology is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth over the next few years.



The global biotechnology market can be segmented based on application, end user, region and company.Based on application, the market can be categorized into bio-pharmaceuticals, bio-IT, bio-industrial and bio-agriculture.



The bio-pharmaceuticals application segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 with an overall market share of around 34.43%. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of different chronic and infectious diseases which require novel drugs for treatment. Furthermore, growing focus on the development of regenerative medicine coupled with increasing pharmaceutical expenditure across globe is further expected to support the segmental growth.



Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on account of high healthcare and R&D expenditure.Additionally, growing awareness and adoption pertaining to biotechnology and its applications and use in the region is further expected to boost the market growth.



Also, the presence of major market players in the region is expected to further support the market growth. The companies operating in the region are launching advanced solutions to cater to the needs of the biotechnology industry.



Major companies operating in the global biotechnology market include Novo Nordisk A/S,

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen, Inc., CSL Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Allergan, Inc., Biogen Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Seagen Inc., Genmab A/S, Biocon Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., among others. The companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, new technology developments and investing in small start-up-companies in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in September 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. completed the acquisition of Inflazome. Inflazome is an Irish biotechnology company which is involved in the development of inflammasome inhibitors. With this acquisition all the products of Inflazome will be added to the product portfolio of Roche. Also, in February 2021, Biogen Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) that is used for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. This approval will help the company expand its portfolio for multiple sclerosis treatments.



