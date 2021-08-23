The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is expected to grow by $ 3.56 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03095497/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in pharmaceutical sales, increasing adoption of sea-based pharmaceutical logistics, and rise in home healthcare services. In addition, rise in pharmaceutical sales is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America is segmented as below:

By Application

• Non-cold chain

• Cold chain



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the consolidation in the North American pharmaceutical logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical logistics market growth in North America during the next few years. Also, measures to reduce counterfeiting in pharmaceutical logistics and innovative technologies in pharmaceutical logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pharmaceutical logistics market in North America covers the following areas:

• Pharmaceutical logistics market in North America sizing

• Pharmaceutical logistics market in North America forecast

• Pharmaceutical logistics market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical logistics market vendors in North America that include Air Canada, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Ryder System Inc., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, United Parcel Service Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., and Kuehne+Nagel International AG. Also, the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

