Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Report 2021 Featuring Alizyme, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Currax Pharmaceuticals

The Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 3.28 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.64 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.19%.



Increased consumption of processed and unhealthy foods, lack of physical activity, lack of knowledge about the risk associated with obesity, and rising disposable money are some factors driving the demand for anti-obesity drugs.

Furthermost, the rising worry about being overweight or obese is exposing people to a greater risk of developing a variety of chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, etc., all of which have high treatment costs, so the public has become more conscious of obesity, which is prompting consumers to turn to anti-obesity medications.

In addition, the increasing healthcare spending, favorable reimbursement policies, substantial research and development efforts in the sector, and increased government and non-government organizations' participation in raising awareness and funding research are expected to create more opportunities for the growth of this market.



However, medication side effects, restricted availability of combination therapy, and growing acceptance of other options such as gyms, exercise spas, and other alternatives are likely to restrain and create a challenge for the global anti-obesity drugs market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Alizyme, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, etc.



Market Segmentation

The Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is segmented further based on Drug Type, Drug Class, Medication, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Drug Type, the market is classified as prescription drugs and OTC drugs. Amongst the two, the prescription drugs segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Drug Class, the market is classified as peripherally acting drugs and centrally acting drugs. Amongst the two, the peripherally acting drugs segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Medication, the market is classified as Monotherapies, Polytherapies, and others, others. Amongst all, the monotherapies segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. All the hospital pharmacy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

FDA accepts Eisai's supplemental new drug application (SNDA) to update the labeling for anti-obesity agent Belviq. - 25th February 2019.

CurraxT Pharmaceuticals LLC Announces the Acquisition of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - 27th September 2019.

Currax Launches Why Weight: Communicate Initiative to Encourage Conversations about Weight Loss- 25th June 2021

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Unhealthy food

4.1.2 Adoption of Unhealthy lifestyle

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Side Effect of Anti-Obesity Drug

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Raising Public Awareness Towards a Healthy Lifestyle

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Alternate Treatment Options Available

4.4.2 Lack of Proper Awareness towards Weight Management

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market, By Drug Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Prescription Drugs

6.3 OTC Drugs



7 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market, By Drug Class

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Peripherally Acting Drugs

7.3 Centrally Acting Drugs



8 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market, By Medication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Monotherapies

8.3 Polytherapies

8.4 Others



9 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Pharmacy

9.3 Retail Pharmacy

9.4 Online Pharmacy



10 Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives



12 Company Profiles

Alizyme

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Eisai Co. Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc

Norgine BV,

Novo Nordisk A

Orexigen Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi Inc

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Vivus Inc

Zydus Cadila

