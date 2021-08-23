New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Medicine Market, By Products & Services, By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916716/?utm_source=GNW



Global precision medicine market was valued USD66.85 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD125.67 billion, growing at CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period. The global precision medicine market is driven by the growing geriatric population which is vulnerable to various chronic and infectious diseases. This has in turn has elevated the demand for precision medicine for screening and diagnosing disorders in the aging population. Additionally, growing research & development expenditure across different countries across the globe is further expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Growing importance of personalized treatment and diagnostics in the healthcare industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The global precision medicine market is segmented based on products & services, technology, application, end user, and region.The application segment can further be categorized into oncology, cardiology, respiratory, neurology, immunology and others.



The oncology segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 with an overall market share of around 34.75%. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of different types of cancers worldwide and development of new treatments for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2020, there were around 19,292,789 new cancer cases reported globally in 2020. Out of these new cancer cases reported, 10,065,305 included men of all ages while new cancer in women of all ages were around 9,227,484.



Regionally, North America dominated the global precision medicine market in 2020 with a market share of around 38.77% on account of significant rise in cancer incidences in the region. In 2020, cancers, such as prostate, lung, and colorectal, accounted for approximately 43% of all cancers diagnosed in men. In case of women, breast, lung, and colorectal cancers are the most common cancers and they account for an estimated 50% of all new cancer diagnoses in women in the year 2020. Additionally, growing burden of different diseases is further expected to fuel the market growth.



The global precision medicine market is fragmented with a lot of well-established as well as smaller unorganized players and several regional players.Also, there are many players who are emerging out and seeking to make a market entry.



The market includes few companies who specialize in precision medicine service as a whole and few players who provide products, software, tools, etc.Major players operating in the market include IBM Corporation, F.



Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., QIAGEN NV, AstraZeneca PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Novartis International AG, NanoString Technologies Inc., NantHealth Inc., Orion Health Inc., Celcuity Inc., InsightRX Inc., among others. These companies are adopting organic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, among others in order to stay competitive in the market and are having an edge over the other players in the industry. For instance, in February 2020, NanoString Technologies made an announcement that they have featured spatial genomics research which widens their portfolio using GeoMx to be focused on genome biology and technology.



Report Scope:



In this report, global precision medicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Precision Medicine Market, By Products & Services:

o Precision Medicine Platforms

o Precision Medicine Tools

o Precision Medicine Services

• Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology:

o Big Data Analytics

o Artificial Intelligence

o Bioinformatics

o Whole Genome Sequencing

o Companion Diagnostics

o Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

o Others

• Global Precision Medicine Market, By Application:

o Oncology

o Cardiology

o Respiratory

o Neurology

o Immunology

o Others

• Global Precision Medicine Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

o Healthcare IT

o Diagnostic Companies

o Clinical Research Organization

o Research Institutes

• Global Precision Medicine Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global precision medicine market.



