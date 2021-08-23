The Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market is expected to grow by $ 13.27 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03085864/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial valves and actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities and the growth in water and wastewater treatment industry. In addition, increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial valves and actuators market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial valves and actuators market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Industrial quarter-turn valves

• Multi-turn valves

• Industrial control valves

• Industrial actuators



By End-user

• Chemicals and oil and gas industry

• Water and wastewater industry

• Power industry

• Mining and minerals industry

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies government regulationsas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial valves and actuators market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial valves and actuators market covers the following areas:

• Industrial valves and actuators market sizing

• Industrial valves and actuators market forecast

• Industrial valves and actuators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial valves and actuators market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc. Also, the industrial valves and actuators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

