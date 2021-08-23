The Prepreg Market is expected to grow by $ 955.83 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prepreg Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009280/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the prepreg market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for composites from the automotive sector and increasing use of lightweight materials for fuel efficiency. In addition, high demand for composites from the automotive sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The prepreg market in North America analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The prepreg market in North America is segmented as below:

By Type

• Carbon fiber

• Glass fiber

• Aramid fiber



By Application

• Aerospace and defense

• Wind energy

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada



This study identifies the high-performance composites replacing metals in key applicationsas one of the prime reasons driving the prepreg market in North America growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on prepreg market in North America covers the following areas:

• Prepreg market sizing in North America

• Prepreg market forecast in North America

• Prepreg market industry analysis in North America



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prepreg market vendors in North America that include Celanese Corp., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Kaman Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Park Aerospace Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Also, the prepreg market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

