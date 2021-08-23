The Outdoor Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 917.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03009279/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the outdoor furniture market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from commercial and residential spaces, growing residential and commercial construction market, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion. In addition, increasing demand from commercial and residential spaces is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The outdoor furniture market in US analysis includes the product, end-user, and distribution channel segments.



The outdoor furniture market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Outdoor furniture and accessories

• Outdoor grills and accessories

• Patio heating products



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market in us growth during the next few years. Also, increasing availability of multi-functional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market vendors in US that include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Barbeques Galore, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brown Jordan Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Herman Miller Inc., Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Inter IKEA Systems BV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Also, the outdoor furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

