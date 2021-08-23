New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Location-based Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130360/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, global events, such as the pandemic, have further strained public sector operations that face new challenges, such as shortage of labor, remote working operations, movement restriction, along with the increase in needs of residents. To address these issues, public sectors are looking at deploying solutions to aid in efficient and effective management of interaction with residents while also improving public experience. The COVID-19 pandemic will lead to long-lasting impacts on the ways organizations and governments function, which will result in use and deployment of solutions that increasingly support remote operations and reduce human interaction while improving response to individual needs. Location will be a key aspect to deploy solutions, such as resource allocation, incident management, and traffic management.

Author: Shantanu Gangakhedkar

