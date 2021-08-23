New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130132/?utm_source=GNW

, Koninklijke Philips NV, NUK, Tommee Tippee, Horigen, Evenflo Feeding, Dr. Brown’s, Babybelle, Beldico, Freemie, Willow, Buettner Frank GmbH, Spectra Baby, Canpol, Chicco, Albert International, FreiCare Swiss GmbH, Goodbaby, Snow Bear, Energizer Personal Care LLC (Playtex Baby), Jarden Corporation, and Mayborn Group Limited.



The global breast pumps market is expected to grow from $1.58 billion in 2020 to $1.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.. The growth is mainly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding, as breast milk is safe and still considered the best way to give babies the nutrients and immune boost. The market is expected to reach $2.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.76%.



The breast pumps market consists of sales of breast pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing breast pumps.A breast pump is a medical device used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mothers.



The milk can be stored for later use. These devices are mostly used by employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work.



The main types of breast pumps are open system breast pumps and closed system breast pumps.A breast pump with a milk barrier is known as a closed system, which prevents the milk overflowing and leaking into the pump mechanism.



An open system breast pump doesn’t have a milk barrier.The main technologies in breast pumps include manual breast pump, battery-powered breast pump, and electric breast pump.



Breast pumps find their applications in personal use and hospitals.



North America was the largest region in the breast pumps market in 2020.Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of new breast pump devices with small size and portable features is the key trend gaining popularity in the development of the breast pumps market.For instance, in May 2020, Ameda AG, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of hospital strength portable breast pumps & accessories launched its Mya Joy hospital strength personal breast pump which combines safe & powerful pumping in asmall and portable design for moms on the go.



Mya Joy offers versatile features, comfort, and safety for moms who are looking for a convenient pumping experience.



In July 2017, Switzerland based breastfeeding products company, Medela acquired Moxxly for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Medela strengthened its portfolio of breastfeeding products and gained access to the US market.



Moxxly is a USA based company that develops smart products for modern moms.



An increase in the global women’s employment rate is contributing to the growth of the breast pumps market.There have been visual progress in terms of employment opportunities for women in recent years.



According to monthly data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an estimated 76.24 million women were on payrolls in December 2019—that’s 109,000 more women than men. At the end of 2019, women made up to 50.04% of all those on payrolls. The breast pumps offer a convenient option for employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work. Therefore, the increasing global women’s employment rate added to the growth of the breast pumps market.



The countries covered in the breast pumps market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



