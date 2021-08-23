The Global Cafes and Bars Market is expected to grow by $ 52.54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cafes and Bars Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114966/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cafes and bars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of cafes and increased snacking and indulgence consumption. In addition, the increasing number of cafes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cafes and bars market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The cafes and bars market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Beverages

• Food



By Type

• Bars and pubs

• Cafes

• Specialty coffee shops



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the cafes and bars market growth during the next few years.



Our report on cafes and bars market covers the following areas:

• Cafes and bars market sizing

• Cafes and bars market forecast

• Cafes and bars market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cafes and bars market vendors that include Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, McDonald Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Coca Cola Co., and Whitbread Plc. Also, the cafes and bars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

