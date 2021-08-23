The global probiotics in animal feed in animal feed market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is estimated to reach about USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Livestock, Source, Form And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077137/?utm_source=GNW

The stringent regulations for probiotics in animal feed products to meet the international quality standards is acting as the major restraint.



Yeast is projected to be the fastest-growing ingredients of probiotics in animal feed .

Based on ingredients, the yeast segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.The use of yeasts in poultry, either by adding them directly to feed or added to the drinking water has many benefits and advantages such as supporting and enhancing the functions of the digestive system.



Studies have also shown that addition of yeats such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae in feed reduces the population of gut pathogens by decreasing the growth of destructive microbes.



The poultry segment for probiotics in animal feed is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021.

Based on livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the probiotics in animal feed market in 2021.The highest poultry production is expected from developing countries such as China and Brazil owing to the improved standard of living, production cost benefits, and strong export demand alongside domestic demand.



The addition of probiotics has been beneficial for the growth and performance of poultry, therefore probiotics is gaining traction in poultry.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific probiotics in animal feed market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, owing to the rising disposable income, urbanization, along with the growing technology base, leading to the increased demand for probiotics in animal feed in the region.The Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increased demand for eggs, milk, fish, and poultry meat, as it serves as a cheap source of protein.



Manufacturers/Suppliers in the region are adding bacteria as well as yeast strains such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae in the animal feed to improve the overall performance of the animal to meet the increased demand for meat and poultry products in the region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 33%, and Tier 22%

• By Designation: C -level – 45%, D-level – 33%, Others – 22%

• By Region: North America – 10%, Europe- 15%, Asia-Pacific – 13% South America – 30%and RoW– 12%

.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• LALLEMAND Inc. (Canada)

• Lesaffre Group (France)

• DuPont (US)

• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

• Ohly (Denmark)

• Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Alltech Inc. (US)

• Mitsui Group (Japan)

• ADM (US)

• Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

• Orffa International Holding BV (Netherlands)

• Uniquebiotech (India)

• Pure Cultures (US)

• Provita Eurotech Ltd (Ireland)

• Sanzyme Biologics (India)

• Green Aqua Tech LLP (India)

• Advance aqua bio technologies (India)

• AgriHealth (New Zealand)

• Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition (US)

• Mystical Biotech (India)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the probiotics in animal feed on the basis of livestock, source, form and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global probiotics in animal feed, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the probiotics in animal feed market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the probiotics in animal feed is gaining popularity

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________