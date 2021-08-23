The Government Cyber Security Market is expected to grow by $ 8.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.22% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Government Cyber Security Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112213/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the government cyber security market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of the hybrid model and the increasing IT security budget. In addition, the adoption of the hybrid model is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The government cyber security market in US analysis includes the product, end-user, and deployment segments.



The government cyber security market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Services

• Solutions



By End-user

• US Intelligence Community

• Department of Defense

• Department of Homeland Security



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



This study identifies firewall as a disruptive deception capability, as one of the prime reasons driving the government cyber security market in us growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on government cyber security market in US covers the following areas:

• Government cyber security market sizing in US

• Government cyber security market forecast in US

• Government cyber security market industry analysis in US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading government cyber security market vendors in the US that include BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Dynamics Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., and The Boeing Co Also, the government cyber security market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

