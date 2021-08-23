Global Market for Treehouse Glamping 2021: 18-32 Year Age Group Held Largest Market Share in 2020

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Treehouse Glamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years, Above 65 Years), by Booking Mode, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global treehouse glamping market size is expected to reach USD 363.6 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Globally, the glamping sector has been witnessing an inflow of investments by hotel brands in emerging regions, such as India, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the investment momentum in the sector, the market space for treehouse glamping has been consolidating.



With consistent progress in economic recovery and accommodations picking up pace, companies are investing in the upgradation of existing facilities and shutting down locations that are deemed redundant. In January 2021, Under Canvas announced a USD 15 million investment to upgrade their seven existing facilities and construct two new camps across the U.S. Most upgradation investments are aimed at making facilities eco-friendly and sustainable and improving the architectural landscape and amenities.



Investment mechanisms in the industry have also been evolving from the time of systemic venture capitals or family-owned investment firms to treehouse glamping companies now being founded by means of crowdfunding. One such example would be O2 Treehouses, an Oakland-based company, which launched an equity crowdfunding campaign for its new venture, Treewalkers. The campaign is aimed at expanding the franchise-based company in the treehouse glamping sector of the U.S.



Treehouse Glamping Market Report Highlights

The online booking mode segment is projected to be the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphone devices across countries.

By age group, the 18-32 years segment held the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020 owing to the growing trend of travel and tourism among millennials.

Europe held the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020 and is foreseen to remain at the forefront over the forecast period. Rising travel connectivity and the rapid penetration of high-speed internet are driving the need to explore new, exotic, and exciting locations across the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Treehouse Glamping Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Treehouse Glamping Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Treehouse Glamping Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Treehouse Glamping Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Treehouse-Villas Thailand

Bangkok Tree House

Rabeang Pasak Treehouse Resort

Pai Treehouse

Keemala

Orion Tree Houses B&B

Mouling de la Jarousse

Costa Rica Tree House

Lala Mukha

Tree House Hideaway

