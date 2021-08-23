the low intensity sweeteners market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.6%

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Intensity Sweeteners Market by Type, Application, Form And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03587951/?utm_source=GNW

North America region accounted for the market share in the low intensity sweeteners market owing to the rising investments and consumers demand for reduced sugar, low-calorie, and sugar-free products in the region. However, one of the restraining factors in the growth of low intensity sweeteners market is the ambiguity related to the health problems due to consumption of low intensity sweeteners.

• By type, the allulose segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the allulose segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.Allulose is a low-calorie sugar, which has the same clean and sweet taste as tabletop sugar.



The demand for allulose is expected to grow tremendously as in 2019, FDA officially allowed allulose to be excluded from total and added sugar counts, clearing the path for industry innovation.

• By application, the food segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



The food segment of the low intensity sweeteners is dominating the market.Food applications include confectioneries, bakery products, dairy & frozen desserts and other food applications.



The dominance of this segment is majorly attributed to the functional properties of low intensity sweeteners, which makes them ideal for use in most of food applications.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study. A rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness and increasing inclination of consumers towards health-benefiting food products are leasing to the growth of low intensity sweeteners market in the region.



The low intensity sweeteners market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).



• Ingredion Incorporated (US)

• ADM (US)

• Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US)

• Tate & Lyle (UK)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)

• Whole Earth Brands (US)

• CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)

• Samyang Corporation (South Korea)

• Daesang Corporation (South Korea)

• Van Wankum Ingredients (Netherlands)

• Hylen Co., Ltd (China)

• Sweeteners Plus (US)

• Fooding Group Limited (China)

• Savanna Ingredients (Germany)

• Foodchem International Corporation (China)

• Apura Ingredients (US)

• Shandong Saigo Group Corporation (China)

• Icon Foods (US)

