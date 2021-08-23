Key Opportunities in the Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market By Region to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Crisis management is defined as the process by which an organization manages a disruptive and unexpected event that processes a threat to the organizations or its stakeholders. This platform is a novel concept which functions as a security measure against potential disruption. Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are widely used in various industries such as BFSI, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Science, Government & Defense, Aviation, Hospitality, IT & Telecom and Others.

Market Drivers

An increase in threat levels related to terrorism is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market growth. Furthermore, protective initiatives by governments will positively influence the market growth. Many organizations are focused on exploring the means to deploy systems which can warn citizens about various natural calamities like landslides, earthquakes, and storms and also chemical leakages, blackouts, and terrorist attacks which is expected to propel the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, an increase in complexity and uncertainty of disasters is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market growth. Also, uncertainty in government budget allocation will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

The Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market is segmented into system and platform such as Web Based Emergency Management Software, Geospatial Technology, Emergency Notification Service, Surveillance System, Hazmat Technology, Backup and Disaster Recovery System, Earthquake/ Seismic Warming System, Traffic Incident Management, Remote Weather Monitoring System, and Database Management systems, by service such as Consulting, Emergency Operation Center, Training & Simulation, and Public Information Services, by communication technology such as First Responder, Satellite Phone, Vehicle Ready Gateway, and Emergency Response Radar. Further, markets is segmented into end user industry such as BFSI, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Science, Government & Defense, Aviation, Hospitality, IT & Telecomm, and Others.

Also, the Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market Outlook

5 Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market, By System & Platform

6 Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market, By Service

7 Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market, By Communication technology

8 Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market, By End User

9 Global Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market, By Region

10 North America Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11 Europe Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12 Asia Pacific Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

13 Latin America Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

14 Middle East Crisis Emergency & Incident Management Platforms Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

15 Competitive Analysis

16 Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Guardly

Environmental System Research Institute Inc.

Intergraph Corporation

Iridium Communication Inc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Motorola Solution Inc.

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwe90m

