Malmö, Sweden, August 23, 2021

Preliminary Dan-NICAD II results to be presented at ESC

Acarix AB (publ) today announced that the preliminary results of the Dan-NICAD II study will be presented at the ESC congress on 27AUG2021.

The Dan-NICAD II trial was initiated in January 2018 to assess non-invasive methods in patients referred to CCTA (Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography) due to symptoms suggestive of obstructive CAD (Coronary Artery Disease), including the novel CADScor®System from Acarix AB.

The original Dan-NICAD I study showed that CADScor® has a negative predictive value of 96% in a cohort of 1,675 patients with suspected stable CAD. The Dan-NICAD II study was initiated to further establish diagnostic accuracy in additional 1,726 patients and to obtain more validated clinical data for continuous algorithm optimization, also additional age groups from 30 years.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix.

